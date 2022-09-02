Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 15, Says It Will Take ‘Time & Effort’ To Rebuild Relationship

Britney Spears‘ son, Jayden Federline, 15, is speaking out on behalf of himself and his brother Preston, 16, in an interview with ITV airing on Sept. 2. The boys have not seen Britney in months by choice, but Jayden has hopes that that will change one day. “It will take a lot of time and effort” to repair the relationship, Jayden says in the interview, according to DailyMail.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” he reportedly adds. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.” Jayden also reportedly addresses his famous mom directly in the upcoming interview, adding, “I love you a lot. I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Jayden and Preston skipped Britney’s 2021 wedding to Sam Asghari. In August, the boys’ dad, Kevin Federline, revealed that it was their own choice not to attend. He also shared that the teens had not seen Britney in several months, and claimed that the singer’s racy Instagram photos were part of the reason they were keeping their distance.

In the ITV interview, Jayden breaks his silence about the decision to skip the wedding, as well. “At the time, it just wasn’t a good time to go,” he reportedly admits. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

After hearing about Jayden’s sit down interview, during which he also defended Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, Britney clapped back on Instagram on Sept. 1. She sent “love” to Jayden in her message, and said she was “deeply saddened” by some of the things he said. However, she also slammed her other family members for keeping her under a conservatorship for 13 years (she was finally freed from it in 2021). “Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly,” Britney wrote to Jayden. “Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone!!”