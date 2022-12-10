Britney Spears Says She’s Taken Up ‘Meditation’ & Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates It’

Britney Spears, 41, is using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life. The singer took to Instagram to share information about her decision to try the new practice and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it. “I’m that meditation bitch now 🧘🏼‍♀️… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers,” she wrote alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France. “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”

“Normally I forget to eat … I wait way too long and I’m too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it’s like the world has ended,” she continued. “So l got in my car yesterday and I cried … I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship 🚀 … it’s where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it’s spiritual … totally spiritual and we’re all in this together on the road. 🚙 So I don’t feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to sh*t on myself … but it’s me time … my own inner thoughts. Well I forgot to eat yesterday … I saw Jack in The Box … I’ve never ate there a day in my fucking life … I was like HOLY SH*T and when I saw that big sign of pictures of the food. Normally hate looking at food but it’s TIMING ⏱️ !!! Holy hog heavens I got a cookies and cream milk shake with a double cheeseburger.”

Britney went on to explain that she “had been crying in the car … but nobody could tell,” only herself, and a random man told her it was going to be okay. “My face still looked normal … I was fine, but then there he was … this big man at the f*cking window🪟… he gave me PITY !!! IT’S GONNA BE OK !!! …………… WTF DID HE JUST SAY ???” she went on. “He doesn’t KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn’t know his ass … so why did he say that ??? It’s all gonna be ok !!! I was offended. Fuck you stupid man at Jack in The Box. You don’t know me … you’re not my blood so go f*ck yourself !!!”

Once Britney shared the new post, her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “He recognized you were sad,” one fan wrote, referring to the man. “This rant was amazing. I love you Britney,” another wrote while a third shared, “Hope you’re okay, girl!”

Britney’s latest post comes after Sam, whom she married earlier this year, spoke out about why she didn’t join him for some recent A-list events he attended. “Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do. For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins,” he wrote on Instagram. “For her, those things are not fun. They’re hictic [sic] and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8-years-old. Plus, she already slayed every single one she has been to.”