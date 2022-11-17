Sam Asghari Films IG Live In Bed With Britney Spears But She Shuts Down Being On-Camera: Watch

Britney Spears, 40, wasn’t interested in being on camera when her husband Sam Asghari, 28, filmed an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 16). Sam recorded himself in the dark next to Britney (who was off-camera) in bed and asked the “Criminal” singer why she never goes live on her own Instagram. “I’m always live,” Britney responded. When Sam asked his wife, “Can and I show you or no?”, things got tense between the couple.

“Huh? Show me what?” Britney asked. “On the live,” Sam explained, as he kept filming himself in bed. Britney again questioned her fitness trainer husband, who asked the pop star, “Can I turn the camera on you?” But Britney made it clear she didn’t want to be shown. “I don’t need to see anything. I know,” she told Sam.

Sam told the nearly 3,000 people tuned into the Instagram Live that he was ending the video. Before he did so, Britney reiterated that she wanted some privacy. “I don’t wanna jump in. I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now,” she said. Britney seemed very upset with Sam by the time he ended the IG Live.

This incident aside, Britney and Sam have seemed to enjoy a blissful marriage ever since they tied the knot on June 9. The couple, who met on the set of Britney’s 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” got married in Thousand Oaks, California in an intimate ceremony attended by just 60 guests. Two months before the wedding, Britney and Sam announced a pregnancy in April, and then a miscarriage of their “miracle baby” in May.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple said in a statement one month before their wedding. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

HollywoodLife recently learned from a source that Britney, who shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, is still determined to have a baby with Sam. “They both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives,” the source revealed. “Britney has wanted to give Sam a child for many years, which she has discussed. She thinks that he will be the most amazing daddy ever and she cannot wait to see him holding their child in his arms. She is comforted by the thoughts of this.”