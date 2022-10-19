Britney Spears Has ‘Not Given Up’ On A Baby With Sam Asghari: They’ll Be Parents ‘No Matter What It Takes’

Britney Spears, 40, isn’t putting away her dreams of becoming a mother again! Sources tell us the pop icon, 40, is still determined to have a child with new husband Sam Asghari, 28. “Britney has not given up on her plans to have a baby with Sam,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After her miscarriage, which she was outspoken about, she had a lot of support from her fans telling her to not give up on this, and this was so helpful to her to learn that so many others have gone through what she went through.”

After Britney’s engagement to Sam in September of 2021, the couple announced a pregnancy in April, and then a miscarriage of their “miracle baby” in May, per Page Six. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” a statement posted to social media read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.” They duo then tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in June of 2022. But the story doesn’t end there, and another source told us in separate comments that she wants to “move on,” and a baby is part of that plan.

“In recent months, she has had to deal with a lot of negative energy surrounding her family and she really wants nothing more than to be able to move on,” a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in additional comments. “They both believe that having this baby will bring so much light and love into their lives. Britney has wanted to give Sam a child for many years, which she has discussed. She thinks that he will be the most amazing daddy ever and she cannot wait to see him holding their child in his arms. She is comforted by the thoughts of this.”

While Britney has experienced escalating drama with various family members, she has also enjoyed several new beginnings — her restrictive 13-year conservatorship was lifted in November of 2021. She also made a musical comeback in August, releasing a remix duet with Elton John titled “Hold Me Closer.”

Brit is also mom to sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline.