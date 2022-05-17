Sam Asghari Vows He & Britney Spears Will ‘Expand Their Family Soon’ After Miscarriage

Sam Asghari spoke out on social media days after he and fiancée Britney Spears announced that they miscarried their baby. “We have felt your support,” Sam, 28, wrote on his Instagram Stories to his 2 million followers. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone,” the fitness trainer added. “Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.”

This was Sam’s first solo Instagram post since the engaged couple suffered the tragedy. Britney announced she was pregnant via Instagram on April 11, revealing that she discovered she was expecting after gaining weight during and after a trip to Miami with Sam. But just a little over a month later, the couple revealed their heartbreaking miscarriage in a joint statement on May 14.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” their message about the loss read. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” Sam and Britney added. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Since the miscarriage, Britney has been open about struggling during this difficult time. The “Toxic” songstress posted a meme of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City that read, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people.” Britney related to that feeling as she explained in her caption: “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!” the pop star said.

Luckily, Britney and Sam have received so much support since they lost their baby. Fans are pulling for the couple to expand their family so they can enjoy their happily ever after together.