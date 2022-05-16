Britney Spears Reveals Post-Miscarriage Struggle In Heartbreaking Message

Britney Spears, 40, is sharing her mood after revealing she heartbreakingly suffered a miscarriage, in her latest Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of a meme from the popular television series Sex and the City and admitted it’s how she’s been feeling since going through the loss of what would have been her and fiance Sam Asghari‘s baby. “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people,” the meme read over a screenshot of Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the show.

“Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!” Britney wrote in the caption. Once she shared the post, it didn’t take long for her fans to reach out and give their support through touching responses.

“Sending you lots of love, Britney!” one fan exclaimed while another shared, “Sending y’all prayers and love.” A third wrote, “It is ok to not feel 100%, you have been through so much. Take care and sending love ❤️” and a fourth advised her to “take” her “time” in getting through the loss.

Britney’s latest post comes just two days after she revealed the tragic news about her miscarriage. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” her message about the loss read.

The lovebirds first announced Britney’s pregnancy on Apr. 11 with a post. “I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” she wrote at the time. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”