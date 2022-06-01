Sam Asghari Says He & Britney Spears Are Remaining ‘Positive’ After Miscarriage: ‘It’ll Be The Right Time’

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are staying optimistic after the singer’s tragic miscarriage. “We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people,” Sam, 28, told GQ in an interview published on June 1, over two weeks after the engaged couple announced they lost their baby. “And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come,” the fitness trainer added.

Sam continued, “So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.” Sam also confirmed that he “absolutely” wants to be a father, telling GQ, “It’s just part of life. But I do want to be a young father.”

Britney’s handsome hunk further elaborated on how he stays so positive, even in the midst of tragedy. “Nothing in the world that can take me off that path,” he shared. “My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that.”

View Related Gallery Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999 Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS

Britney and Sam shared their pregnancy news to the world on April 11 via Instagram. Sadly, just a little over a month later, the couple announced their miscarriage with their “deepest sadness” in a joint statement, calling it “a devastating time for any parent.” Sam later released his own statement and thanked fans for their support. He also revealed that he and Britney “will be expanding our family soon.”

Furthermore, one of Sam’s pals told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sam and Britney “won’t give up” on having their “miracle baby.” The insider added, “They are both looking forward to the life’s blessings that are coming their way, They know that for the rest of their lives their love for each other is going to move mountains. They will get through this together.”