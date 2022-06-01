Sam Asghari Says He & Britney Spears Are Remaining ‘Positive’ After Miscarriage: ‘It’ll Be The Right Time’

Sam Asghari revealed how he and Britney Spears are coping after her miscarriage and confirmed that he 'absolutely' wants to become a father soon.

By:
June 1, 2022 10:23AM EDT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Aaron Sinclair/GQ

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are staying optimistic after the singer’s tragic miscarriage. “We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people,” Sam, 28, told GQ in an interview published on June 1, over two weeks after the engaged couple announced they lost their baby. “And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come,” the fitness trainer added.

Sam Asghari for ‘GQ’ (Photo: Aaron Sinclair/GQ)

Sam continued, “So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.” Sam also confirmed that he “absolutely” wants to be a father, telling GQ, “It’s just part of life. But I do want to be a young father.”

Britney’s handsome hunk further elaborated on how he stays so positive, even in the midst of tragedy. “Nothing in the world that can take me off that path,” he shared. “My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that.”

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari (Photo: Shutterstock)

Britney and Sam shared their pregnancy news to the world on April 11 via Instagram. Sadly, just a little over a month later, the couple announced their miscarriage with their “deepest sadness” in a joint statement, calling it “a devastating time for any parent.” Sam later released his own statement and thanked fans for their support. He also revealed that he and Britney “will be expanding our family soon.”

Furthermore, one of Sam’s pals told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sam and Britney “won’t give up” on having their “miracle baby.” The insider added, “They are both looking forward to the life’s blessings that are coming their way, They know that for the rest of their lives their love for each other is going to move mountains. They will get through this together.”

