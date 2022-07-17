Britney Spears Rocks Daisy Dukes & Snuggles With Sam Asghari 1 Month After Wedding: Watch

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got in a scenic hike! The pop star, 40, sported her daisy dukes as she snuggled up to the fitness model, 28, after they reached the view of a gorgeous turquoise blue sea in a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 16. “Power of nature & My hubby,” Britney captioned the short reel video, set to one of her favorite songs of the moment: “Sauce” by Naika.

The clip opened with Britney standing in front of the view, smiling and posing in a low cut pink tank top with a white sports bra underneath. She paired the layered tops with the denim pair of shorts and pink-laced sneakers, keeping her face partially hidden behind wire frame sunglasses. Initially, she kept her signature blonde hair down in the video, then threw it up in a bun as she snuggled up to Sam.

Britney Spears is seen with Sam Asghari at a 2020 event in Los Angeles. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The Asghari Fitness founder gave his best model post as he rested his head against his wife’s, then broke into a smile, all while filming the entire thing selfie style. Sam was looking luxe in a Versace print featuring their modern La Greca print in blue. It’s no surprise to see either wearing the Italian label: Britney is a longtime friend of Donatella Versace, who also designed her custom couture wedding dress last month! Sam also held onto a towel in case things got sweaty on the hot, balmy day, keeping it draped over his shoulder.

Britney didn’t tag a location, however, the video appears to be from their recent tropical honeymoon! The “Breath On Me” songstress has shared several images and videos from the ritzy getaway, including several sexy bikini videos as she went for a dip in the ultra-blue ocean. Beyond that, she turned heads with a fully nude image while swimming underwater — presumably snapped by her new husband!

Sam and the Kentwood, LA native finally the knot in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday, June 9 in an intimate ceremony attended by just 60 guests.

