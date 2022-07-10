Britney Spears, 40, Writhes Around In A Bikini On The Beach: Watch

Britney Spears couldn’t get enough bikinis on her latest getaway! The singer, 40, writhed around on a beach in a pink tie dye top with cutouts and low rise white bottom in a new video posted to her Instagram on Saturday, July 9. The star, who was on her honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari, appeared to be in heaven as she sat perched in the shallow blue water moving around to show off her barely-there look.

“In the rain … literally,” Britney wrote in her caption, referencing the tropical drizzle and clouds that could be seen in the short clip. “on the bucket list … never done it before,” she added, along with her signature slew of emojis. Naïka‘s song “Sauce” played in the background, channeling’s Brit’s energy in the video. “I got the sauce, I am the sauce…don’t tell me you’ve tasted anything like this,” the flirty songs lyrics say.

Britney got over 350,000 double taps — a.k.a likes — on the video in under a day, and a slew of positive comments. “GORGEOUS,” one fan wrote. “LOVE that bikini top!” another added. “LOVE YA QUEEN!” a third gushed.

The “Me Against The Music” star wed Sam in an intimate Thousand Oaks, California ceremony on Thursday, June 9. Britney stunned in a custom dress designed by Donatella Versace, which she wore with lace gloves and a romantic veil. “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!” Britney wrote in her caption, calling the event the “most spectacular day.”

Although she only had 60 guests at the affair, a number of her celebrity pals were present, including Donatella, close friend Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, her former collaborator Madonna and Selena Gomez. The ladies all posed for a photo alongside Britney, even doing Madonna’s iconic ‘Vogue’ dance as Brit laughed and did the routine alongside them.

The wedding and subsequent honeymoon followed Britney and Sam’s nine month engagement. The fitness model, 28, popped the question with a Cartier diamond ring in Sept. 2021, just two months before her 13 year long conservatorship was terminated.