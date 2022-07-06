Britney Spears Rolls Around The Ocean In Just Her Bikini Bottoms In New Honeymoon Video

Britney Spears is having a fabulous time on her honeymoon & she proved that when she rolled around on the beach in just her bikini bottoms & no top.

July 6, 2022 9:24AM EDT
britney spears
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Britney Spears, one thing is for sure – she is always posting some sort of sexy video on Instagram and that’s exactly what she did while on her honeymoon. The 40-year-old posted footage from her vacation with new husband, Sam Asghari, and in the video she rocked a bright blue bikini, with just the bottoms, ditching the top.

In the video, Britney rocked a blue string bikini with black dots on it, featuring a triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms. As soon as the video started, Britney ditched her top and strutted down the beach in just bottoms, covering up her chest with her hands.

Later on in the video, she rolled around in the ocean while showing off her backside, while going completely topless. She added a pair of aviator sunglasses and a few layered choker necklaces to her look, and at one point, she took her hair out of a ponytail and let her beach waves hang loose.

Britney captioned the video, “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!”

She continued, “This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

