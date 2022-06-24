Sam Asghari Slaps Wife Britney Spears’ Butt As She Rocks LBD In New Video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are in love and not afraid to show it! In a new Instagram video shared by the 40-year-old pop star on June 24, she posed in front of a gorgeous distressed white floor mirror in a tight black mini dress. She accessorized with a teal bracelet on her right hand, black sunglasses, and a beachy straw hat with a black band around it. To complete the cute ensemble, she slipped on a pair of black heels. In another portion of the video, which was set to the song “We No Speak Americano” by Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP, Sam, 28, joined her and posed in dark blue-gray jeans, a denim button-down, and white sneakers. The “Toxic” singer then went in for a sweet smooch, after which Sam adoringly smacked her butt.

The video opened with a feisty quote that read, “Heaven won’t take me and Hell’s afraid I’ll take over.” Britney captioned the post, “Hey y’all … remember me … ??? GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!! BE STRONG AND LET YOUR HEART TAKE FLIGHT … psss another excursion !!!” It’s not clear if Britney and Sam are finally enjoying their honeymoon, which they have yet to go on following their surprise June 9 wedding. Instead of hopping on a jet to some picturesque destination, Britney and Sam were focused on moving into their new house, which Britney posted about on June 23.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!” Britney began her post, which featured two snapshots of herself posing in a brightly colored bikini in the shallow end of her new pool. “I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!!” she continued, before confirming that she cut her hair short. “Life is good,” she concluded.

Britney and Sam bought their new pad just days after their Thousand Oaks, Calif. wedding for a cool $11.8 million. According to TMZ, it features 12,000 square feet of indoor space and is in the same Calabasas neighborhood as Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom her two teenage sons reside. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the type of home Britney was looking for. “She wants a fixer-upper project home where she can plant flower beds and grow vegetables. She wants a home where she can have horses and a place where her dogs can run,” they noted.

Although it’s possible Sam and Britney are planning a busy schedule full of renovations, it’s nice to see them get away and have some fun together!