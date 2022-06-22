Britney Spears Rocks Bikini & Debuts Short Hair Makeover In Return To Instagram

Britney Spears got a new house and a new haircut. See the before-and-after photos here!

June 22, 2022 8:22PM EDT
Britney Spears
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is rocking a new look! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram to catch fans up on her life while debuting a shorter haircut on June 22. In the beautiful snapshots of Brit, she donned a brightly colored bikini that consisted of a vivid blue top and neon yellow bottoms that were tied together with pink lining. She stood inside the pool of her new house, which is surrounded by off-white tile and completed with a water slide. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses that had orange lenses and let her shorter but still luscious and blonde locks flow behind her.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do …” she began in her detailed post following a quick break from Instagram. “oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven,” she continued before adding that “change is so great.”

The “Toxic” singer then made a joke about saying, “that’s fetch,” which apparently makes her “uncool,” according to her family. “yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know,” she stated, seemingly shading her family, with whom she does not have a relationship.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears poses on the red carpet with longer blonde hair (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Britney concluded her long speech by mentioning her new slide and new haircut. “I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good,” she signed off. In the third slide in the “Womanizer” singer’s post, her husband Sam Asghari, 28, could be seen diving into the refreshing-looking pool in front of the water slide.

As she noted, Britney tied the knot with Sam in a backyard wedding at her former Thousand Oaks, California mansion on Jun. 9. It was attended by Britney and Sam’s closest family and friends, which included a star-studded guest list with MadonnaParis HiltonSelena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and more in attendance. Just four days later, it was reported that Britney purchased a new $11.8 million pad that spans about 12,000 square feet. It is located near her ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s residence, where her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, live.

Here’s to happy new beginnings and many more pool days for Britney and Sam!

