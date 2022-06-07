Britney Spears Rocks A Leopard Print Bikini & Red Heels For Sexy New Dance Video

Britney Spears is back at it! The 40-year-old singer shared a new video of herself confidently strutting her stuff on Instagram on June 7. This time, she walked back and forth in front of the camera and posed in a teeny leopard print bikini with pink straps. She paired her barely-there look with a gray pendant necklace and red heels. Her bright blonde locks were tied up in a messy bun at the beginning of the video, but then she let them down toward the end. Beyonce‘s “6 Inch” featuring The Weeknd played over the fun modeling montage.

The last time the “Toxic” songstress danced to Beyonce, she played “Halo” and used the session as a form of healing following her tragic miscarriage in mid-May. “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music … helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective,” she wrote at the start of the caption of the video. “I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced … to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it.” She covered up a bit more in the May 17 video and donned a yellow cropped tank and blue and white short shorts.

Britney announced she was pregnant with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, on April 11, but revealed the sad news that the happy couple lost their first child together on May 14. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” she wrote on Instagram. Debating if it was smart to announce her pregnancy so early on, she wrote, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Britney has since used music and dance as a form of self-expression and healing. She has also taken a liking to posting pictures of herself in the nude, and a source close to the “Womanzier” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why she is embracing this time as a moment to do so. “Britney is feeling her freedom, she’s had every move controlled for so many years, now that she can do what she wants, she’s having fun pushing the boundaries,” the source explained. “Plus, she’s finally feeling so good about her body, she does want to show it off. Britney loves the body positive movement. She wants to celebrate her body because for so long she was made to feel bad about it. Posting naked pics is a huge rush for her, she loves reading the fans’ comments and getting all that love, it’s doing a lot of good for her self-confidence.”