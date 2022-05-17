Britney Spears Using Music & Dance Videos To ‘Escape’ Pain After Miscarriage

Britney Spears, 40, is still healing after her miscarriage and music has been a big help in that process. The singer shared a video that was filmed “two months ago” on her Instagram page on May 17 and it showed her happily dancing to “Halo” by Beyonce. She wore a yellow crop top and short blue and white patterned shorts as she flaunted her spins and elaborate moves to the camera.

The “Circus” crooner sang along to the track during her dance sequence and had her long blonde hair up in a high, loose ponytail. She flashed a lot of smiles to the camera as she flaunted her flexibility and appeared relaxed and free-spirited as she embraced and felt the music.

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective,” she wrote in the beginning of her caption for the video. “I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable 😳😳😳 ???”

Once Britney shared the throwback, her fans took to the comments section to applaud her strength and reveal that they enjoyed her dance moves. “You are so beautiful BRITNEY! We LIVE to see you happy and performing with a smile even on Instagram,” one fan wrote while another encouraged her to “keep dancing, sweetheart!” A third wrote, “We hope you’re doing well ❤️ enjoy yourself as much as you can and want!” and a fourth shared, “Love you❤️ Strong Britney.”

Britney’s latest dancing video post comes one day after she shared another throwback video of her posing and running on a beach in Mexico. She’s been very open about her struggles since she announced her sad miscarriage last weekend, and even revealed she was in the mood to be alone through a Sex and the City meme. “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!” she wrote in the caption for the meme, which read, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people.”