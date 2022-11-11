Britney Spears Putting A Pause On Sharing ‘Racy’ Content In A ‘Concerted Effort’ To Fix Things With Her Sons (Exclusive)

Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.

In an ITV interview that aired on Sept. 2, Jayden blasted his famous mom’s inability to keep clothed on social media, stating, “It’s like almost as if she must put something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.” At the time, Britney did not stop. In fact, it was quite the opposite. The pop princess, who was locked in a conservatorship for 13 years by her dad, Jamie Spears, 70, posted endless photos and videos of herself wearing nothing as she frolicked in the sand on vacation and in her bed at home. In all of these posts, Britney had emojis covering her private parts.

For the past 35 posts, however, Britney has tamed her feed down. Instead of racy and raunchy content, she’s been posting meaningful quotes from her favorite poems instead. She has been sharing footage of herself on her daily morning bike rides to the beach, as well as videos of herself dancing in her living room. In the dance videos, Britney’s outfit choices have been daring, but they are not as dangerous as their counterparts. The source told us that those closest to Britney were able to finally get through to her. “Although those around Britney think it is wonderful that she is so proud of her body, they also were able to make her see why this may be inappropriate for her boys, who only want the best for her,” the source said.

“Everyone knows she is beautiful and people around her do understand why, after being locked in her conservatorship for so long, she wanted to express herself. Britney is starting to see why this may cause her sons to feel a certain way. Her friends believe this change will cause Jayden and Sean Preston to welcome her back into their lives,” the source revealed. “She said to those around her that, if this is the only roadblock, she will do her best to stay in the safe lane and keep her page PG. She is really trying to do so because she misses her boys. She wants them to be proud of their mom.”