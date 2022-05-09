Britney Spears Wears Nothing In Mexico In Sexy Throwback Photos From Before Pregnancy

Britney Spears asked 'why' she 'looks 10 years younger' in pics taken during a previous vacation 'before there was a baby inside of ' her, in her latest Instagram post.

May 9, 2022 6:48PM EDT
Britney Spears
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears, 40, is sharing a new but old eye-catching pics in her latest social media post! The singer, who is expecting her third child, stood and posed naked while in a doorway during a vacation in Mexico, in the snapshots. She covered her chest with her hands and had a pink heart emoji over her private bottom area as she gave a slight smile to the camera.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby 👶🏼 inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation 🏖☀️ ???” she asked in the caption of one of the posts.

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick 🤳🏻 !!! Photo dump before there was a child 👶🏼 inside me 😜 !!!” she wrote in the caption of the second post.

Once the photos were posted, her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the NSFW material. “keep doing you brit and girl power 👏,” one fan wrote while another went against haters in the comments by writing, “Britney has every right to show HER body on HER instagram page and this doesn’t make her anything but OWNER of HERSELF.” Anther wrote, “Don’t listen to the haters Britney!”

Before Britney shared her latest pics, she gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding veil for her wedding dress in a pic that introduced her new cat Wendy. In the photo, the pet is sitting on the veil while looking up at the camera. “Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!” she wrote alongside it.

Britney will be wearing the veil in her upcoming wedding with her fiance Sam Asghari. The lovebirds got engaged in Sept. 2021 and revealed they’re expecting their first child together last month. Britney is already the mother of her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

