Pregnant Britney Spears Wears Nothing As She Snuggles Sweet Dog Sawyer: Photo

Britney Spears certainly seems to be living her best life after recently announcing both her engagement and pregnancy with Sam Asghari. With her restrictive conservatorship now out of the picture as well, it appears the pop princess isn’t going to let anything get in her way of true happiness. And nothing could prove that point more than Britney letting it all hang out on her Instagram! On Wednesday (May 5), the “Breathe On Me” singer posed in nothing but her birthday suit for a set of racy snaps shared to social media.

While the post appeared to be focused on her adorable puppy Sawyer, all eyes were on Britney’s figure as she was seen totally naked while holding her furry, four-legged friend. She ended the eye-popping album with an image of a dog and the somewhat inspirational quote, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.”

Britney’s risqué reveal comes after her beau Sam took to his Instagram last week to share a video of the couple enjoying a hike along the coast. In it, the pair stopped to take in the gorgeous surroundings, with Britney rocking a hoodie and Sam in a tank top. “Beautiful day today,” the actor captioned the clip.

The couple love letting their fans see what a happy life they lead, especially since her conservatorship ended. Recently, Britney showed off their amazing romance when she posted a clip of them dancing and packing on the PDA. “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living… My experience was a woman’s dream,” the “Gimme More” singer, 40, captioned the video. Sam, 28, commented, “My life is a man’s dream.” Too cute!

Meanwhile, Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake recently made headlines after her music director for 2002’s “Overprotected” video claimed she was dumped by the singer over text. Chris Applebaum took to his Instagram on April 22 to share a photo from the shoot and offer details on the alleged incident. ““We sat on the floor of her trailer for a minute, talked it out, and then rallied,” he said about the moments after she received the breakup text. “I told her she should get out there & show Justin he made the biggest mistake of his life.”