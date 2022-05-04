Drew Barrymore Invites Britney Spears On Her Show For 1st Interview Post-Conservatorship

Drew Barrymore has officially invited Britney Spears to appear on her popular CBS daytime talk show! The iconic Scream actress, 47, issued the invite to Britney, 40, via a new interview, saying that she would like to have an “openhearted” talk with the embattled pop star. “We can have a unique conversation,” Drew told Variety. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

The matchup would definitely make sense — former child movie star Drew, who memorably starred in a string of movies in her youth including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Firestarter found herself battling addiction and living a wild lifestyle in the glare of the public spotlight during her teens. Spears similarly faced scrutiny when a series of public incidents in the mid-noughties ultimately put her under a restrictive legal conservatorship that was only recently dismantled.

Britney hasn’t yet responded to the opportunity to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, though it would be her first post-conservatorship interview. And this isn’t the first time the two have exchanged sentiments through the media — Britney declared Drew and Kate Hudson “the two most beautiful” she’s ever seen in a since-deleted April 6 Instagram post. “I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore,” Spears wrote alongside photos of the radiant actresses. “They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!”

And before Los Angeles courts dismantled Britney’s conservatorship, Drew admitted that she was sending Britney video messages in support of the “Toxic” singer. “I appreciate all the people that have been supporting Britney on social media,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “I took a different turn. I’ve actually been sending her personal videos.” The Wedding Singer star said they were videos of “encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom.”

Drew expanded her thoughts to the outlet, saying that the conservatorship battle was about something bigger. “This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger. It’s about being allowed to live your life. And so, I’m invested in this and I really want her to find her freedom.” Drew said Britney had responded with “little smoke signals,” and Drew clarified that she wanted to “really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private.”