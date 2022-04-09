Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Over Britney Spears’ Sweet Message About Her: ‘So Many Feelings’

Drew Barrymore responded to a post in which Britney Spears called her ‘beautiful’ and admitted to being ‘excited’ for the singer’s future book, in a video of an upcoming episode of her talk show.

Drew Barrymore is publicly speaking out after Britney Spears shared a kind post about her on Apr. 6. The actress, 47, commented on the 40-year-old singer’s sweet message, which called her “beautiful,” in a new sneak peek of an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and explained it took her a few days to answer because she wanted to “choose” her “words the right way.”

“Everyone at the show, because I was down here filming, came running up to me and was like did you see, and I just said I’ll see it when I get upstairs, I wanna be like thoughtful I wanna read every word that she says,” Drew said in the clip. “I really want to respond thoughtfully, I really want to choose my words the right way.”

She went on to say that Britney’s post by mentioning her future book and said she’s looking forward to it “because I just think it is such a smart and intelligent way to tell her story, it’ll get us all reading and off our screens, so thank you Britney for that, and she will control that narrative, and she will tell us in her own words, and it’s just a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world.”

“In response [to that], I just gotta choose my words carefully because it is such a moment for me, I have so much, so many feelings towards her, so much profoundness, so how do you encapsulate that in a post,” Drew added. “She managed to do it, now I gotta figure it out, but really when you put your words out there Britney Spears we’re all listening, so I’m really excited for your book.”

Drew’s video comes after Britney praised both her and Kate Hudson for being the two women in Hollywood who made her “speechless” while meeting them. “I will tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore … They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!!,” Britney exclaimed in a caption for photos of the two stars.

“Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth 👄 with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute 😶 !!!,” she continued. “I’m saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy !!! And although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time 😂😂 !!!”

“So I think sisterhood is actually profound with one another … We do care what others think and then when you start to take yourself seriously I give up before I even begin because I care too much !!! It’s too hard …,” she added. “I’m sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers 💻 … I’ve never opened a computer my whole life … just a phone 📱 … but I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile 😊 … It’s so rude … I said hi to a young group of kids and smiled … they looked at me like I was on crack 😂 !!! It honestly made me feel so stupid so I will just continue to go back on my phone and not associate because honestly I guess that makes you cool in this world 🌎 !!! I say all this but I will probably buy a computer today 👄👄 !!!”

Once Britney shared her post, it didn’t take long for Kate to respond with kind words like Drew. “❤️❤️❤️ So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…” she began. “I think! 1) DON’T EVER STOP SMILING AT STANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection in BORING 😜 3) I’m beyond flattered by this compliment.”