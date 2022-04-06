Britney Spears Goes Swimming With Nothing On After Rolling Around In The Sand In Her Bikini
Britney Spears teased her topless look ‘One More Time’ as she rolled around the sand and posed in the pool
“Yep 👍🏻 … me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby 👶🏼 !!!! BAHAHAHAHA,” Brit captioned the wild snap. The “Toxic” singer is never afraid to show it all off. In fact, she uploaded another topless beach pic back in March from her trip to Hawaii. On top of the stunning pic, she wrote, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”
It’s certainly possible that babies could be on the docket for Britney and her fiance Sam Asghari. Not only are they planning a wedding, but they’re also ready to take another big step in their relationship. “Britney wants to move in the Spring, and she is looking for a place that she will be able to make into her forever home,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
The source also revealed that Brit’s dream home may not be what most fans would expect. “She knows she can build or buy anything she wanted, really. She has the money. But Britney doesn’t want a brand-new state-of-the-art modern mansion,” our insider shared. “She wants a fixer-upper project home where she can plant flower beds and grow vegetables. She wants a home where she can have horses and a place where her dogs can run.”