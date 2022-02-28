See Pics

Britney Spears Poses With Nothing On As Fiancé Sam Asghari Celebrates 28th Birthday – Pic

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Britney Spears gave Sam Asghari plenty to feel ‘Lucky’ for on his birthday as she posted some sexy snaps of her posing in the ocean with nothing but a necklace on.

Britney Spears, 40, proves she’s not that innocent as she showed off some skin on this fine Monday, Feb. 28. It happens to be her fiancé Sam Asghari’s 28th birthday, which is surely no coincidence and provided more inspiration for her to show off these sexy snaps. The “Toxic” singer showed off her amazing body in all its glory while posing oceanside at the beach. She smiled seductively at the camera in the first pic as she laid on her side wearing nothing but a statement necklace and censored her fully-exposed body with jewel emojis. Check out the racy pics here.

The “Circus” singer posted a series of pics of her posing at different angles, making sure to capture a different part of her stunning body in each snap. She switched up her poses from lying on her back to her side again to kneeling on all fours. It’s safe to say that Sam is one lucky man!

The pop star definitely feels “Lucky” to have Sam in her life, especially amid family drama after her father Jamie Spears put her under a restrictive conservatorship and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears wrote about Brit in her memoir without her permission. “Britney has appreciated Sam more than ever and he has really been there for her in every way,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her,” our source continued. “He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he’s there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She’s in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her.”

Fortunately, the “Gimme More” singer has plenty to look forward to outside of her family drama. Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021 so the couple has a wedding to plan! Brit recently showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring as they started kicking off Sam’s birthday festivities. While they received some backlash for her wearing the ring on her right finger, Sam had the perfect response. “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” he wrote in the comments section. 

 