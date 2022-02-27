Watch

Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Kisses Her Engagement Ring In Sweet Video: “My Rock”

Britney Spears shared a sweet new video of a kiss on the hand from fiancee Sam Asghari in celebration of his upcoming birthday, even calling her love “my hero.”

It’s a true fairytale for Britney Spears these days; complete with a delicate kiss on the hand from her handsome prince. In a sweet new Instagram video celebrating her fiancee Sam Asghari‘s upcoming birthday, Britney showed Sam planting a romantic kiss on her huge sparkling engagement ring, as the two ride together on a jet. Gushing over Sam in her caption, Britney wrote: My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday.”

In the video, Britney excitedly shared that the “birthday celebrations” were finally beginning for her “wonderful” fiancee, and if the setting around Brit and Sam said anything, it was luxury and romance. The duo enjoyed a cup of coffee together on a plane with a beautiful white-and-tan interior, and Sam couldn’t contain an overjoyed smile as he took Britney’s ballet-pink manicured hand in his. Sam himself looked stylish and laidback as he approached his 28th birthday, choosing a striped maroon t-shirt and an enormous, stylish watch. The sweet video even received the seal of approval from Julia Fox, who showed her love for the couple in the comments with three heart emojis.

Britney Spears received a sweet kiss from fiancee Sam Asghari in a new video, right on her sparkling engagement ring! (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Since Britney won her freedom from her 13-year conservatorship, she’s been pulling out all the romance stops to make up for lost time with Sam. For Valentines Day, she gushed about her love on Instagram, sharing a video of him skillfully maneuvering a dirt bike. “This man has been with me through it all !!!!” Britney wrote. “I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer.” Britney’s call to “keep him around” is far more than just words, and in fact, marriage speculation surrounding the engaged couple was at a high on Valentine’s after Sam referred to Britney as his “wife” in his own Instagram post. No matter their marital status, it’s clear this couple is (and has been) in it for the long haul.

