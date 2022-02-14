See Pic

Sam Asghari Calls Britney Spears His ‘Wife’ & Sparks Marriage Speculation On V-Day

News Writer

Sam Asghari just posted an adorable Instagram photo with his fiancée Britney Spears and also curiously called her his ‘wife’ in the post.

Sam Asghari is celebrating Valentine’s with his wifey-to-be … or is it his “wife” now?! The Iranian actor posted an adorable mirror selfie with fiancée Britney Spears and technically called her his “wife” in the post, causing many to wonder if the two have already tied the knot.

“Women are the most powerful humans on this 🌎 fellas listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman 👩,” he wrote in the caption. “[Even if you don’t agree is the 🔑 to a happy life 😎 What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life ♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day my lioness 👸” he concluded, tagging Britney.

Although the couple has not confirmed their being married just yet, fans were still incredibly supportive in the comments section sharing their love for the couple and excited for them to take the next step in their relationship. “The best couple!!!!brit is so strong and both are perfect together,” one user wrote. “The hottest couple ever!!” another person gushed.

Although Britney has been swamped with family drama since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end last fall, she’s had the support of her soon-to-be-husband Sam, undoubtedly making him the ideal man for her. A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sam has been helping her cope. “Britney has appreciated Sam more than ever and he has really been there for her in every way,” the source shared.

“It’s been such a difficult time for Britney, but she knows Sam has her back,” our insider added. “Sam is one of the people that Britney feels really gets her and listens to her. He understands what she needs out of the relationship and he’s there for it. Britney has so much to celebrate and so much to be thankful for. She’s in a really good place and just wants to put all of this drama behind her.”