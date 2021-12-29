Exclusive

Britney Spears ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’ During ‘Romantic’ Date Night With Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer and her fiancé looked so in love as they grabbed dinner together in Los Angeles right after Christmas.

There’s nothing better than a romantic date night! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted grabbing an intimate dinner together at Los Angeles’ Catch on Monday December 27, per TMZ. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair seemed totally smitten as they had a low-key evening out on the town.

Britney has made it clear that she’s absolutely head over heels for her fiancé, 27. The 40-year-old popstar and Sam couldn’t help but show their love for each other as they walked into the restaurant. “You could tell they were obviously super into each other; they were holding hands, staring into each other’s eyes, etc. Britney couldn’t stop smiling and it was really sweet,” the eyewitness said.

Britney stuns in red with Sam in white. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Other than the details of their love, the eyewitness revealed that Catch seems like it’s become a favorite of the engaged couple since Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021. “Britney and Sam have been to Catch LA a few times now since her conservatorship ended. They really just acted like any other couple in love who was enjoying a nice dinner and a romantic date night out,” they admitted.

It sounds like the couple were wonderful patrons, and the “Piece of Me” singer was very thankful to the restaurant staff. “Britney was so sweet and seemed genuinely appreciative of all the service she and Sam received. She kept thanking everybody and was really down to earth. Britney and Sam were seated in one of Catch’s private rooms (along with what seemed like security) so they could enjoy a quiet meal,” the eyewitness told HL.

The pair had the dinner after Christmas, and the pair seemed like they had also had a wonderful holiday season. Sam posted a sweet photo of the pair ready to celebrate on Christmas Eve. A few days before Christmas, Sam had coolly responded that he and his future wife would be celebrating the holiday by “Baby-making,” when a TMZ videographer asked what their plans were. 

 