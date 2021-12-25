Britney Spears Looks Happier Than Ever With Sam Asghari In Sweet Christmas Eve Selfie: See Pic

See Pic

Talk about holiday cheer! Britney Spears looked so happy in a beaming Christmas Eve selfie with fiance Sam Asghari.

Feeling free! Britney Spears, 40, was glowing in a new Christmas Eve Instagram posted by fiance Sam Asghari on Dec. 24. The pop star was all smiles while her hunky husband-to-be wrapped a brawny arm around her in the loved-up snapshot, which he captioned, “A very Merry Xmas” along with a tag for Britney. The “Toxic” singer was relaxed but elegant in a silky blue and pink crop top, rocking her blonde tresses loose while Sam looked slick in a short sleeve black and white button-down.

The sweet photo comes after Sam teased what he and Britney plan to get up to during the holidays. Sam caught up with TMZ while leaving his LA gym on Dec. 18., telling the outlet he and the “Sometimes” singer were going to be doing lots of “Baby making” this Christmas. “Baby making, a lot of baby making,” he repeated with a smile.

This Christmas will be very different for Britney, who will be enjoying her first holiday free from her conservatorship since 2008. The star is keeping her distance from her biological family and has “no plans” to spend time with dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, or sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

Ahead of the holidays, a source close to Britney spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, revealing, “Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music.”

Of course, the star will be making time for her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with plenty of gifts all around. Another source was able to EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife, “Britney has been doing a ton of Christmas shopping for Sam and the boys… She wants to get Sam and her two sons the best presents ever to show them how much they truly mean to mean to her.” They added, “What she really wants more than anything is to see huge smiles on all of their faces when they are opening up their gifts this year.”