Britney Spears Rocks Red Bikini On Sexy Cabo Birthday Vacation With Sam Asghari – Photo

Britney Spears looked stunning in a red bikini while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Check out the photos here!

Britney Spears just turned 40 last week, but she and fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, are keeping the birthday vibes going! While in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Brit and her soon-to-be-hubby were photographed on Monday morning as the they were settling in to a hot tub at their gorgeous resort. Britney rocked a sexy red string bikini, showing off her exceptional physique, pulling her beach blonde tresses into a high ponytail and sporting dark sunglasses. Sam also showed off his super fit figure, putting his bulky upper body on display in photos you can see here.

Britney Spears rocks red bikini while on vacation in Mexico (HEM / BACKGRID).

The couple have been having the best of times together lately. While away on vacation, the fitness trainer hilariously twerked in a video shared to his Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 3. The craziness all began when he walked into a hotel room wearing just his boxers, and then announcing he needed “a doctor” because he had a “bug bite in my a–.”

“I have a bug bite in my a– and I can’t stop shaking it,” he added as he turned around to reveal his stuffed backside region. Sam then began to twerk as Britney laughed, saying, “Baby, that’s horrible!” The singer then began rapping Sir Mix A Lot‘s iconic hit “Baby Got Back” — with a British accent. “I like big butts and I cannot lie/you other brothers can’t deny/when a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face you get sprung,” Britney hilariously recanted the early ’90s hip hop song.

Britney also praised her good-looking beau in an Nov. 19 Instagram, sharing how amazing she thought he looked at the L.A. House of Gucci premiere. “Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci 😍🏠🤩 !!!!” she exclaimed in the caption of a black-and-white photo of the actor. “Sorry to the cast but my baby is 🔥 … I’m the photographer of this pic 😜🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!!”