Britney Spears Gushes Over Fiancé Sam Asghari On Valentine’s Day: He’s ‘Pretty Hot’ — Watch

Britney Spears is celebrating her man, Sam Asghari, this Valentine’s Day as the couple speed around on motorbikes.

For Valentine’s Day, Britney Spears is having fun soaking up the sun and good vibes with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. For the day of love, the “Stronger” singer posted a cute video to her Instagram of she and her guy riding around on motorbikes while vacationing in Hawaii. In the clip, Britney asks about a truck they saw as Sam noted it was “delivery,” before hilariously crying out, “SANTA!” causing Britney to giggle. The video then cuts to Britney herself speeding off on the bike as the two enjoy their time together.

“This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer,” Britney wrote in the caption. “I mean he is pretty hot !!!!!” she then exclaimed. “I love you @samasghari[.]”

Britney is definitely keen on sharing moments she’s enjoying with her soon-to-be hubby. On Jan. 25, the “Circus” singer posted a sexy new Instagram video of her toned physique in a skimpy yellow bathing suit while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii with her fiancé, 27. In addition to showing off her impeccably toned figure in the video, she also shared that she may have “a small bug” that’s caused her “nausea” and “fatigue.” Despite all that, she’s still “[going] to the gym.”

“I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up,” Britney noted. “[I]t’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing and my system starts to get clarity… Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”

Brit and Sam were also spotted hitting up the beach while vacationing in Hawaii on Feb. 4. In more of the shots, which you can see here, the pop icon and her beau were enjoying time under the sun as Britney stunned in a skimpy pink bikini with leopard print trim as hints of her recently-dyed purple hair could still be seen. For his part, Sam wore a red t-shirt and swim trunks, assisting his upcoming wife with her robe.