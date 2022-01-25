Britney Spears Rocks Sexy Yellow Thong Bikini While In Maui With Sam Asghari – Watch

Britney Spears is showing off her flawless derrière in a new video post while vacationing with hubby-to-be Sam Asghari.

Suns out, buns out for Britney Spears! The 40-year-old pop icon posted a sexy new Instagram video of her toned physique in a skimpy yellow bathing suit while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27. In addition to sharing a full view of her jaw-dropping figure, she also shared that she may have “a small bug” that’s caused her “nausea” and “fatigue.” Despite all that, she’s still “[going] to the gym.”

“I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up,” Britney noted. “[I]t’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing and my system starts to get clarity… Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”

The “Stronger” singer also revealed that she “lost 2 pounds” and that’s “a lot” for her body. She then bemoaned the “war dog media” hiding outside to snap “cheap shot[s]” of her and complained about wanting to “run around naked.” Now that the pop princess is free of the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, we get why she’d also wanna be free of the “sneaky paps” as well!

“I will say I am grateful for the food in Maui and this cool hotel,” Britney concluded the caption to her post. “[A]lthough the paps are horrible, Maui is absolutely pure magic. Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place.”

Although she hates dealing with the drama, Brit can get some relief by hanging with her fiancé. Also taking to her Instagram on Jan. 21, the ‘Toxic” singer shared a clip of herself and her actor beau listening to her very first hit single, “…Baby One More Time!” She captioned the fun post, “Every time we in the car we karaoke.”

Britney is absolutely adorable as she poses and plays with her newly dyed purple hair while listening to her own song. She pursed her lips and gave the camera a few flirty looks while playing along to the hit track. The clip then cut to Sam rocking a hoodie and sunglasses as he bops along to a different tune, by his soon-to-be-wife’s side.