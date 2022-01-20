Jamie Lynn Spears Claims She Warned Britney About Conservatorship Lawyers & Shady Practices In Texts

Jamie Lynn Spears is claiming she warned sister Britney Spears about her conservatorship lawyers — and now she has the texts to prove it.

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she tried to warn her older sister Britney Spears about the shady practices of one of her court-appointed attorneys, Samuel D. Ingham, and is sharing the texts she allegedly sent the singer back in 2020. During the second part of her interview on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper, the actress laid out the supposed texts she sent her sister on Nov. 11, 2020 as Britney was still in her fight to end her conservatorship.

“PLEASE READ, IMPORTANT INFO, that you should know, because it seems concerning to me,” Jamie Lynn began in the messages to “My Sister,” sharing how their mother, Lynne Spears, was communicating with Ingham. The messages implied Britney and her mom were not currently speaking.

“Mom and her lawyers have been in constant contact with Sam Ingram [sic] about everything, and I first found that strange since you and mom are not even speaking,” Jamie stated in the texts. “I did not understand why mom would be involving herself or inserting HER opinion to YOUR lawyer, ESPECIALLY if you did not ask her to.”

Jamie Lynn, 30, went on, “I quickly realized, moms [sic] focus has been on dad [Jamie Spears], and her personal attack on him, instead of on you and what you need. I think she has your lawyer fighting more for HER agenda then yours and it’s only delayed your progress, and cost you more money.”

The former Zoey 101 star also claimed in her messages that she herself would try and step in if Ingham attempted to deny working with Lynne’s legal team. “We can all get on the phone, and I’ll be sure to admit the truth, because I have read the messages and heard the conversations,” she wrote. She then added, “He also made so many mistakes at his last court date, which is why you were denied once again. I don’t know if he did such a bad job on purpose, but it’s strange that a lawyer would leave so many holes in his position, which made it an easy denial.”

The mom-of-two also suggested the Ingham extended the court battle with Britney because he welcomed the media spotlight. “He absolutely loves all the attention he gets from the #freeBritney fans, he thinks it’s his fan club now, which is so weird to me,” she continued.

Jamie Lynn continued, “I was trying to help you figure out you [sic] conservatorship situation, and you called Sam for his help, and he sat there and listened to us, but as soon as we hung up, he immediately called dad and said, that I needed to [be] watched because I was trying to take down the conservatorship,” she wrote. “He turned on you in a second, which is why I NEVER trusted him.”

Brit’s younger sibling also claimed that their father wanted to resign “and [had] for sometime now,” but alleged Ingham was working to delay the resignation attempt. “Dad has been aware of the relationship between mom, mom’s lawyers, and Sam, so he just wanted to speak with you himself, to make sure everything being said and done by them was truly what you wanted, but Sam will not allow dad to speak to you at all, which drags out this legal process for you, and that clearly benefits Sam…” she stated.

She went on to say that her reaching out to help her sister resulted in her “not speaking” to their mother, but told Britney it was ultimately worth it if she could help with the situation.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for now, so that you know everything and aren’t being fed bull s—t,” she wrote. “I have no reason to send this to you, other then [sic] I love you, and I’m trying to be helpful. I’m here if you need anything. Love you.”