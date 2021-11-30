See Message

Britney Spears Shares Her ‘Hope’ For A ‘Lot Of Healing’ After 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
With her conservatorship finally over, Britney Spears reflected on the healing that must come next, declaring an ‘intention’ to do her best.

Britney Spears opened up about the healing that must be done following the termination of her conservatorship. The pop star, 39, reflected on her journey thus far in an Instagram post that declared “intention” as her “word of the week” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, sharing that she has “hope and the intention” to do her best now that she is freed from her conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008.

“My word of the week is intention … it has a lot of different meanings … what do you intend to do today ???” Britney began her post. “What is your intention by doing so … and also it’s known to heal.” The singer added that her intention is to “merely exist” as a “good person” and “give people hope,” making notes of her passion and dreams.

Britney continued, “I fought for that an extremely long time. I’m grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing !!!! Not therapy … but the kind of healing that comes from within !!!! I have hope and the intention to do my best …. period !!!! That’s all I have … intention !!!!” The singer has been sharing more ruminative posts after a judge terminated her conservatorship on Nov. 12, allowing her to regain control of her person and estate.

Britney Spears, who regained her freedom in early November after a 13-year long conservatorship (SplashNews)

On Monday, Britney shared another Instagram post that reveled in that “warm fucking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here,” writing, “It’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT.” The star’s conservatorship win came after her father Jamie, was suspended as a co-conservator in September, a decision she advocated for during several court hearings in the summer.

The Spears patriarch, 69, had been conservator since the arrangement was put in place in 2008. In a court hearing in July, Britney said she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse, slamming the rest of her family. “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said. “I want to press charges on my dad today. . . My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.”

Following the end of her conservatorship, Britney shared an Instagram video on Nov. 16 and thanked her fans, crediting them for saving her life. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” Britney said. “Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 per cent.” She added that she wanted to be an “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”