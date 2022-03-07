Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Planning On Having Babies In Polynesia’ As She Shares More Vacation Photos

Britney Spears is feeling her freedom and she’s ready to make some more babies with fiance Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears’ recent trip to Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, must have made quite an impact on the 40-year-old “Stronger” singer and her hunky hubby-to-be! On March 3, Britney and Sam jetted out of L.A. to a tropical paradise to celebrate Sam’s birthday, which was that same day. After sharing a ton of photos of their romantic getaway, Britney shocked fans today when she announced that she posted a photo of herself topless in the sand, along with a caption that said, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”

In the slide show of photos, Britney writhed around in the sand in various provocative poses. Her die-hard army of fans, who she credits with saving her life from the conservatorship that she was locked in for 13 years, showed their support in the comment section to the scantily clothed post. One user, @3d_Dorito was having all of Britney’s baby news, writing in the comments, “Yeesssssa!! Have all the babies!” Another fan, belonging to Instagram verified account @joshhelfgott also approved of her baby bikini photos and baby revelation, adding to the comment section, “LIFE CHANGING. ICONIC. HEROIC.”

As Hollywoodlife reported, this is not the first time that Britney has spoken about her desire to have children with Sam. Less than a week after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge in LA, Britney let her thoughts about having more children be known, writing on Instagram, “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she is on her toes reaching for something … that is for sure!!!!

One month later, Sam doubled down on Britney’s desire to have babies and sent fans into a frenzy when he said that their holiday plans included “baby-making.” Although Sam – who is set to marry Britney after getting engaged in November – does not have any children, Britney is the proud mother to two sons with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 43 – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.