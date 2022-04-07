See Pics

Britney Spears Shares Handsome Photos Of Sam Asghari On Tropical Vacation & Calls Him Her ‘Husband’

SplashNews
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

So in love! Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari showed off his model posing skills on their glam tropical getaway.

Britney Spears‘ fiancé Sam Asghari was looking more handsome than ever on their latest vacation! The 28-year-old model posed in front a picturesque blue pool and ocean with plenty of palm trees in the double image post shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 7. In the caption Britney, 40, referred to fiancé Sam as her “husband” — perhaps teasing that their wedding isn’t too far off.

“Mathew, my lawyer, has been so kind to introduce me to some of the most magical places I’ve ever been to in my life !!! Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated,” she began, mentioning her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who eventually helped end her 13 year long conservatorship in Nov. 2021. “So here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND!!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram,” she said, referencing sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31. Notably, Britney and Jamie Lynn have been on the outs since the release of Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said.

Regardless of what’s going on with with her family drama, Britney seemed to be in a state of bliss at the stunning resort — revealing it was “mind opening” to be at the private property free of cameras where she could be “that girl” who chats with other vacationing guests. “Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners!!” the In The Zone singer penned.

Sam and Britney also took along their sweet new puppy Sawyer along for the getaway! The blue-eyed dog was seen snuggling up to his mama as they enjoyed a boat ride around the resort in a video shared by the Kentwood, Louisiana native on April 3. She revealed in her lengthy caption that she and Sawyer hilariously “walked into the glass doors” as they enjoyed the beach view. “I laughed so loud at him then the next day I did the same thing … just one of those moments !!!! Why did I just walk into a window  ??? It’s ok cause everything is clear here … goggles in the water … and the ocean !!!!” she said.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)