Britney Spears Shares Handsome Photos Of Sam Asghari On Tropical Vacation & Calls Him Her ‘Husband’

So in love! Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari showed off his model posing skills on their glam tropical getaway.

Britney Spears‘ fiancé Sam Asghari was looking more handsome than ever on their latest vacation! The 28-year-old model posed in front a picturesque blue pool and ocean with plenty of palm trees in the double image post shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 7. In the caption Britney, 40, referred to fiancé Sam as her “husband” — perhaps teasing that their wedding isn’t too far off.

“Mathew, my lawyer, has been so kind to introduce me to some of the most magical places I’ve ever been to in my life !!! Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated,” she began, mentioning her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who eventually helped end her 13 year long conservatorship in Nov. 2021. “So here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND!!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram,” she said, referencing sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31. Notably, Britney and Jamie Lynn have been on the outs since the release of Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said.

Regardless of what’s going on with with her family drama, Britney seemed to be in a state of bliss at the stunning resort — revealing it was “mind opening” to be at the private property free of cameras where she could be “that girl” who chats with other vacationing guests. “Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners!!” the In The Zone singer penned.

Sam and Britney also took along their sweet new puppy Sawyer along for the getaway! The blue-eyed dog was seen snuggling up to his mama as they enjoyed a boat ride around the resort in a video shared by the Kentwood, Louisiana native on April 3. She revealed in her lengthy caption that she and Sawyer hilariously “walked into the glass doors” as they enjoyed the beach view. “I laughed so loud at him then the next day I did the same thing … just one of those moments !!!! Why did I just walk into a window ??? It’s ok cause everything is clear here … goggles in the water … and the ocean !!!!” she said.