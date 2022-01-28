Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn ‘Scum’ & Blasts Her For ‘Lying’ In Her New Book

Britney Spears has had enough of her ‘national best seller’ sister Jamie Lynn as she calls the ‘timing’ of her memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ ‘unbelievable.’

Britney Spears will not be silenced anymore! The “Baby One More Time” singer slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears once again as her tell-all book Things I Should Have Said continues to clear shelves. In a scathing Instagram post, the singer mimicked her sister’s new title as a “National best seller.” “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” She exclaimed. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!”

Included in Brit’s post were videos from daytime talk shows The Real and The Talk discussing the sibling rivalry, siding with the pop star on how her sister shouldn’t have published the book. The “Gimme More” singer thanked the “real soul sisters” for “telling it like it is” and wished more people would speak out. Britney then referenced the alleged lies Jamie Lynn made up about her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” she continued in her heated caption, after sarcastically congratulating the “best seller.” “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!” She concluded with a very clear message to her sister, writing, “You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

It’s safe to say the “Toxic” singer and her sister will not be burying the hatchet anytime soon. Following the launch of her book on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the “Circus” singer issued her sister a cease and desist demanding that she doesn’t talk about her during the book tour. The pop star will not be reading the book and refuses to be “bullied” for sales on her book any longer, as per her letter.

Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, has pleaded with her sister to “just call me” and put an end to the feud. She claims the book isn’t just about Britney and she can’t help being a Spears and insists that she has been receiving “death threats” over it. Just ahead of the memoir’s realize, Britney told her sister that she’ll always “love” her but after calling her younger sister scum, it seems the book may have permanently fractured their relationship.