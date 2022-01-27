Drew Barrymore Admits She Was Once In An ‘Open Relationship’ With Luke Wilson – Watch

Drew Barrymore opened up about her ‘wild’ past and dating life which included being in an open relationship with Luke Wilson.

Drew Barrymore, 46, reflected on her “young and wild” days which involved being in an open relationship with Luke Wilson, 50. The actress reflected on the good old days with her friend Kate Hudson, 42, on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. “When we first met, we were young and wild,” the 50 First Dates star reminisced of her and Kate’s friendship.

Kate Hudson and Drew go WAY back. Back to a bar in Santa Monica when Drew was in (what ended up being) an open relationship with Luke Wilson. Watch more: https://t.co/zdNWnaGGAB pic.twitter.com/1EuSF2DFFl — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 27, 2022

“I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay’s in Santa Monica, with Luke [Wilson],” the Almost Famous star recalled. They remembered that Kate was there because she was filming Alex & Emma with Luke. As for Drew, she admitted she was in attendance because “I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people.”

She quickly clarified it wasn’t a story of heartbreak. “It was an open relationship; we were young,” the Never Been Kissed star continued. “We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out. You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time,” she added. Alexa & Emma came out in 2003 so this likely went down in late 2002 or early 2003 when Drew was 26 and Luke was 30.

As for Drew’s more monogamous relationships, Drew has been married three times over. She wed Jerry Thomas in 1994 but the marriage only lasted for two months. She then married comedian Tom Green in 2001 but split in 2002, just before her fling with Luke Wilson. She tied the knot with her third husband Will Kopelman 10 years later in 2012. They then had two kids together, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 9, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 7 but ultimately split in 2016.

Now single, Drew has thrust herself back into the dating world. She took a four-year hiatus after her most recent divorce and now, she struggles with dating during the coronavirus pandemic. While she would like to find love again, she has some clear expectations this time around. “I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I’ve had kids, and there’s no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married,” she told Bobby Berk during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.