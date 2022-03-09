Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Dance & Share A Passionate Kiss In Romantic New Video

Watch

Britney and her fiancée Sam looked totally loved-up, as they enjoyed a fun night out at a club where they packed on the PDA!

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the most adorable couple ever! Taking to her Instagram on Monday (March 7), the pop superstar showed off their amazing romance when she posted a clip of them dancing and packing on the PDA. “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living… My experience was a woman’s dream,” the “Gimme More” singer, 40, captioned the video. Sam, 28, commented, “My life is a man’s dream.” Too cute!

In the beginning of the clip, Britney and Sam are seen in the backseat of a car laughing and smiling with each other. Then it cuts to the It couple rocking back and forth in each other’s arms slowly, while they exchange kisses on the dance floor. They couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as a band played on stage in the background.

The couple have been enjoying a getaway recently to celebrate Sam’s birthday! Last Friday, the fitness trainer shared a sweet photo album of the pair with the caption, “Wow. 28 and counting. Most of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong.” He went on to say how lucky he is to have such an incredible life with Britney. “I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have,” he added. “Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes. The best Bday getaway with my queen.” Their age gap of 12 years definitely doesn’t seem to be an issue for the couple!

To further prove Britney and Sam could care less about the age difference, one only needs to look at when they first met. While filming a music video for her single “Slumber Party” in 2016, Britney and Sam — who was featured as her love interest — had sparks fly immediately. During downtime between scenes, they chatted with each other privately and eventually made plans to see each other on a date. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers in 2017. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.” Obviously, Britney being Sam’s senior by over a decade had no effect on their meet-cute!

 