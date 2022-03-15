Britney Spears Models Sexy Crop Tops As She Declares She Wants To ‘Be Feared’

Britney Spears is reflecting on the ‘hour long meet and greets’ she endured working her Vegas residency and has a new message for everyone: ‘go f–k yourselves.’

Britney Spears is sharing the “whole new perspective” she has on visiting Las Vegas as a non-performer: this is “what it means to live!” The singer, 40, shared a series of photos in an Instagram post shared Tuesday, first wearing a black long-sleeve crop top and fitted, angled black skirt. “The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me,” she shared in the caption, adding how she then had to take on a “two hour show.”

“Let’s just say THIS TIME visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!!” Britney exclaimed, also showing a second outfit of a printed tank top over silver spandex pants and a third of low-rise jeans and a multi-colored plaid cropped button-down shirt. She then reflected on “being able to go to the spa” as “a highlight” of her Vegas stay but then lamented on her masseuse allegedly “pitying” her by saying that people “love” her. “Huh ???? Huh ???? I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!!” she mused. “Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f–k yourselves[.]”

Brit has certainly been keen on expressing her emotions via Instagram — all the while looking fabulous! In a March 13 Instagram post, the “Me Against the Music” singer wore a heart-printed mini dress with a sexy, off-the-shoulder silhouette and an adorable ruffled skirt. She sweetly cuddled her adorable Australian Shepherd named Sawyer in one photo, but got earnest in her caption, meditating on the emotional experience of watching her two sons, Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, grow up, sharing, “IT LITERALLY SUCKS.”

“They dont [sic] need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying !!!!” the mom vented. “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes 🤷🏼‍♀️😂💋 !!!! Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that[.]”