Britney Spears Shades Family As She Says She Was Finally ‘Treated Like An Equal’ On 1st Trip To Vegas Since Conservatorship End

Britney Spears threw shade to her family in a new Instagram post after she says she was ‘treated like an equal’ in Vegas for the first time since her conservatorship ended.

Even though international pop star Britney Spears has been to Vegas more times than she can count, including for a Vegas residency, something was very different about the star’s last visit. In a new (and now-deleted) Instagram post, Britney, 40, opened up about a recent trip to Vegas, sharing she absolutely loved the “huge difference” in visiting Sin City now that she’s free from her 13-year conservatorship, and without her controlling parents. “I don’t have to entertain my family anymore and be their puppet,” the singer shared.

In the post, which Britney shared and then swiftly deleted from her Instagram on Mar. 6, Britney told it like it is about a recent trip where she said she felt she was “treated like an equal for the first time in Las Vegas in 13 years.” Describing the “spas,” “alcohol,” and just genuine human kindness she experienced while visiting the city where she once held an in-demand residency, Britney was certain she’d finally received the “star treatment.”

Ultimately, Britney clearly concluded in the post that her family held her back from experiencing the true star treatment during her last visit to Vegas. But now, with a new lease on life from dancing her heart out on Instagram to gushing publicly over fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, Britney isn’t letting anyone stop her anymore, especially the family from whom she’s become estranged. She sarcastically shared: “Wow !!!! Being a guest in Las Vegas is way better than being me … or wait … is it because my family got to be the stars when I worked in Vegas?

Britney’s been enjoying the star treatment in every way she can lately, especially as she continues to cozy up to Sam. The couple has been enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in celebration of Sam’s 28th birthday, and from dressed-up date nights to poolside PDA, the clip has been enough to make anyone with cabin fever jealous. The duo even sparked rumors of a secret wedding after Sam referred to Britney as his “wife” and Britney referred to Sam as her “husband” in separate Instagram posts.