Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari Her ‘Husband’ In New Post & Fans Go Wild

Fans were sent into a frenzy after reading the caption in Britney Spears’ new Instagram post! Many wondered if the star secretly married Sam Asghari after she referred to him as her ‘husband.’

Britney Spears posted a video of sea turtles on her Instagram page on March 3, but it was her caption that had everyone talking. “My husband Sam Asghari sent me this,” Britney wrote, along with some facts about sea turtles. Britney and Sam announced their engagement in Sept. 2021, but it has not been reported that they tied the knot yet. So, seeing Britney call Sam her ‘husband’ definitely caught some people off-guard!

“Did someone say HUSBAND??” one person commented on the post, while another wrote, “Did y’all tie the knot?” Many people just commented with the word HUSBAND in capital letters underneath the post, making sure Britney knew that they didn’t miss the reference. However, just hours earlier, Britney posted an Instagram tribute to Sam for his birthday, where she referred to him as her ‘fiance,’ not her husband.

Interestingly, though, on Valentine’s Day, Sam seemingly referenced Britney as his “wife” in another post. “Women are the most powerful humans on this Earth,” he wrote. “Fellas, listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman, even if you don’t agree, is the key to a happy life. What do they say? Oh….happy wife, happy life.”

Britney and Sam are currently enjoying a tropical vacation for his 28th birthday. In her March 3 tribute to Sam, Britney gushed about their future together, as well. “Happy birthday to my fiance,” she wrote. “I love you so much. I want a family with you…I want it all with you!!” This is not the first time that Britney has hinted at having kids with Sam in the future now that she is out of her conservatorship.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” she wrote on Instagram in November. Britney claimed that she was forced to have an IUD in her body during her conservatorship, but now that she’s free, the possibilities are endless!