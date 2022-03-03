Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Most Romantic Photos Together

Britney Spears is so in love with Sam Asghari, and there’s plenty of photos to prove it. See the cutest snapshots of the soon-to-be husband and wife here.

Britney Spears is in love! The 40-year-old pop star is currently engaged to fitness trainer Sam Asghari, 28, and they are the absolute cutest couple. Brit first met Sam in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party.” They confirmed their romance via Instagram three months later, and then started making numerous public appearances together. Sam also got to know Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sam was incredible supportive of Britney during the legal drama related to her 13-year conservatorship. Their long-awaited engagement finally happened in September 2021, two months before Brit’s conservatorship was dissolved. Since then, Britney has been enjoying her freedom with Sam and looking towards their upcoming romantic wedding. Here are photos of Britney and Sam’s most romantic moments together since they started dating.

Date Night

Britney and Sam cuddled up to each other on a date night on January 20, 2022. The “Toxic” singer shared a photo of the couple posing on a couch in front of the city skyline. Brit rocked a white top and red knee-high boots, while her soon-to-be hubby wore a black leather jacket, a brown shirt and blue jeans. They looked so in love for their night out in the town.

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas 2021 was so exciting for Britney and Sam. It was their first holiday season after they got engaged and Brit’s conservatorship was dissolved. Sam shared a cute selfie of the pair embracing in their home on Instagram. He rocked a white and black button up shirt, while Britney looked so colorful in her floral top and black skirt.

Britney & Sam travel after her conservatorship ends

Britney and Sam finally got to travel once her conservatorship ended on November 12. In a photo Britney posted, the couple were all smiles before jetting off to a relaxing destination outside of the U.S. “Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away,” the singer wrote in her post. Britney also said she was “blessed” for finally being able to leave the country with her hunky beau.

Engagement

Sam finally popped the question to Britney on September 12, 2021 after five years of dating. Sam shared the big news with a photo of the couple kissing. But Britney covered their faces by flashing her gorgeous engagement ring (and her middle finger) to the camera. Britney again showed off her ring in a video of the couple post-engagement.

Britney & Sam lean in for a kiss

PDA alert! Britney and Sam leaned in for a romantic kiss in a photo that the “Criminal” hitmaker shared in June 2021. The fitness trainer sported a black tank top, which showed off his burgeoning muscles. Britney, meanwhile, rocked a white crop top and jeans as she puckered up to smooch her man.

The 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards

Britney and Sam made several red carpet appearances together before the media circus ensued related to her conservatorship. The two attended the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2019. Brit was there to support Sam who was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award. She looked gorgeous in a little black dress, while Sam was dapper in a light-colored suit jacket and matching pants.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ premiere

In July 2019, Britney and Sam hit up the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles. They supported the film’s stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and more. The couple shared a cute kiss on the star-studded event’s red carpet. Britney wore a one-shouldered red dress and black heels to the outing.

Vacation in Florida

Britney and Sam held hands while soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida on June 9, 2019. Sam’s fit physique was on full display in a paparazzi pic of the couple walking onto the beach together. He sported an aqua blue swimsuit and Britney wore a purple cover up over her two-piece pink bikini.