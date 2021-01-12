Britney Spears, 39, Has Never Looked More Fit In Sexy Bikini On Vacation With BF Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are enjoying a romantic getaway on a beach somewhere! On Jan. 11, the extremely fit couple sat in the sand and intertwined their legs in a sexy, new PDA photo!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are going strong under the sun! The couple, who’s currently on a romantic getaway somewhere warm, enjoyed a PDA session on the beach on Tuesday. The singer, who turned 39 in December, and fitness trainer took to Instagram to share the same photo, which showed the pair locking legs in the sand.

“I love getaways with @SamAsghari …. he means the world to me !!!!” Britney captioned the straddling snap, before reminding her 27 million Instagram followers to “please stay safe everyone !!!!!!” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Sam simply wrote, “Vacay” under his post of the same photo. Additionally, Britney and Sam sported sunglasses and face masks, despite appearing socially distanced.

Fans filled the comments of both posts with sweet messages cheering on the longtime lovers. “Fire couple,” one fan wrote, while another joked that “Sam definitely wrote this caption!” One Instagram user dubbed the couple as “the king and queen of vacations.” Many similar comments noted that the photo “should be the Glory 2.0 album cover!”

Britney and Sam, who share a common love for the beach and fitness, have been linked since 2016, when they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Not long after, they became an item and made things Instagram official in early 2017. The celebrity trainer has stood by the hitmaker’s side through her personal ups and downs concerning her health, as well as her tumultuous conservatorship.

Ultimately, the longtime couple has been inseparable through the years. When she’s not performing, doing yoga or mediating, enjoying nature and spending time with her two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, Britney is documenting her real-life love story on social media — and, we love to see it!