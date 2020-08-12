Britney Spears got to do some of her beloved oceanside yoga during her trip to the beach on Aug. 11. She shared a video with fans performing her fit and bendy moves on the sand, while wearing a sexy bikini.

Britney Spears doesn’t get to leave the house that much, so when she does, the 38-year-old pop princess really cherishes every moment of her outings. She and boyfriend Sam Asghari hit up the beach on Aug. 11, where they rode their bikes down a pathway in Malibu. But Brit apparently got to spend some alone time in the sand practicing her yoga moves. She shared a new video to her Instagram on Aug. 12, showing her doing sun salutations and other positions while not even using a mat or towel. All she needed was the warm sand on her feet, legs and hands.

Britney had her famous long blonde locks pulled back and wore a face mask, so her fans likely didn’t recognize her and just thought it was another beautiful L.A. woman doing a workout on the sand. Families could be seen on beach blankets nearby, as two men threw a football to each other at the water’s edge. But Brit was completely left alone to practice her positions and breathing. Several fans gushed in the comments that the is the “queen of doing yoga on the beach.”

In the video posted to Brit’s IG page, a shot at the end of some airborne seagulls showed she was at Malibu’s picturesque Point Dume State Beach. The vid was sped up so her moves went fast, while the acoustic guitar flamenco tune “La Rumba D’el Jefe” by Jesse Cook played over the sound of the wind.

She used the Canadian guitarist’s song “Cafe Mocha” over her last beach yoga post. On July 6, Britney shared a similar video of her doing yoga near the shore, but reminisced about it. It appeared to have taken place during her June 22 Malibu beach outing with Sam. “I am missing this!!!!! There is nothing like yoga on the beach,” she wrote in the caption.

“Just the sound of the waves makes me so serene!!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely….we as people are all filled with so much anxiety…..taking a moment to breathe truly helps,” she added, referring to how Californians still need to wear masks in public and self-distance due to COVID-19. The video ended up getting nearly 7.5 million likes.

Britney shared photos of her doing yoga on the beach on March 19, the day that California went into home lockdown. She didn’t write a caption, but left cheery floral emojis. The “Slumber Party” singer clearly loves the activity and the sound of the ocean so much.

On Jan. 30, Britney shared that she was using her living room hallway to do yoga in an Instagram video she shared. Sam gave her a sweet kiss before she began her practice, and admitted to fans that she had still left her Christmas tree up a month after the holiday had passed. Brit later revealed to fans that she had accidentally burned down her home gym in a candle accident, which is why her workout activity had moved to her entryway.

Whether indoors our outdoors, Britney loves doing yoga and has made it her mission to share the benefits of it with her fans. Though beach yoga is the superstar’s favorite activity, and hopefully she’ll be able to make it back out to Malibu more often.