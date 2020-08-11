Britney Spears & Hunky BF Sam Asghari Go On A ‘Fun’ & Romantic Bike Ride Date At The Beach

Britney Spears had the best time ever going on a sunny beach bike ride with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She gushed about how ‘connected’ she felt to nature and how it ‘touched’ her soul.

Britney Spears doesn’t leave her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion that often, so when she does get out, it is a really special experience. On Aug. 11, she waxed poetic about the simple joys of going to the beach with her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. She shared an Instagram photo of the couple on a bike path next to the sand, with the bright blue ocean beyond it. Brit was on her seafoam green beach cruiser that she’s used to ride around her neighborhood, finally getting to take it out for a spin by the shore where it belongs.

The “Perfume” singer and her handsome fella both wore face masks in public to protect against the transmission of the coronavirus. In Brit’s case, it also probably afforded her some privacy, as any beach-going fans were unable to see her famous face. The 38-year-old pop princess was dressed perfectly for a sunny ride, wearing her favorite low-rise tan shorts and a fitted tie-dye t-shirt.

Britney wore her hair pulled back and up in a short pony-tail, while Sam looked super sexy in a white tank top that showed off his muscular arms. The last time Brit shared a photo of the couple hitting up the beach was way back in a June 22 Instagram post. At the time, Britney had donned a bikini while Sam was shirtless, and the singer captioned the series of photos, “All you need is love and the beach….@samasghari!!!!!”

This time around, Britney had a lot to say about her trip to the beach with Sam. “Going to the beach is always so much fun!!!!! We are all social distancing and wearing masks of course….even still there is a sense of togetherness at the beach that brings me peace,” she began in the caption.

Brit then reflected about her childhood, recalling, “I feel so small next to this vast body of water…..it takes me back to when I was 6 years old…the moment I would decide to get up and run to the beach……but it’s so intimidating because I know my feet are about to touch something so beautiful …. I get so excited then chicken out!!!!!”

The blonde beauty then took it back to the present and how great being at the beach makes her feel. “The connection I always feel with the heat from the sun on my body…..connecting me to something way greater than myself…..and the one moment you feel a nice breeze…..it’s like a spiritual experience!!!!!! I love the feeling of coming home with a golden tan….thinking only of chocolate or ice cream…..and still smelling like suntan oil,” Britney gushed.

She then got pretty spiritual by the end of her caption, writing, “It’s funny how little things can touch your soul so freaking much…..like new born babies crying……children building sand castles….seeing dogs with their families…..wanting to scream and make a fool out of yourself and do a thousand cartwheels……but you have to stay cool!!!!!! Laying down and looking up at God in the clear blue sky…..maybe we should all look up and try to listen and see the messages God is sending us so we can HELP the world today…..GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!!” Sam loved what his girlfriend had to say, leaving a “100 percent” emoji in the comments.