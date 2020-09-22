Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Professes His ‘Love’ For Her In Goofy Bedroom Video

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari decided to have a little fun with a filter that gave them giant, oversized eyes. In a new video, Sam teased about how Brit ‘gorgeous’ she looked.

Britney Spears‘ fans got a look at what life is like at home with the pop star when she’s hanging out in bed being goofy with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. The pair are normally such a gorgeous couple, but not in an Instagram video Brit shared with fans on Sept. 22. Sam used a filter to give the pair oversized eyes that some followers said “scared” them and made them look like “aliens.” But others thought it was sweet, especially how Sam professed his love for the 38-year-old singer.

“My god you are so gorgeous. This is why I fell in love with you,” Sam told Britney, as her brown eyes appeared frighteningly massive. It also didn’t help that her heavy dark eyeliner was also overly accentuated by the filter. “Thank you Sam,” Brit sweetly replied as he turned turned the camera on himself and asked, “What do you think about me? Do you think I’m beautiful?”

“It’s so bad, so bad,” Brit told her sweetie, who responded playfully, “It’s not bad, this is the way we look!” The couple’s voices were also distorted, which creeped out some fans, while others thought the two were being adorable. Aside from her bugged-out eyes, Britney looked cute with her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail, while wearing a black V-neck t-shirt. Sam wore a crisp white tee as the two were chilling out in bed, with their pillows in the background.

Actress Alexandra Shipp gushed, “Wow I love this so much,” while fan @guigolhermes loved it, writing, “We love a goofy queen. So good to see u laughing!” Follower @carlosbrandt called Britney the “Queen of having fun with simple things,” as user @missslynn told the singer, “Great to see you having a laugh Brit.” @britneyzluv commented, “so cute. it’s so good to see you happy, Brit.”

The video freaked out other fans though, with @josuelm_97 asking, “Dang who else got scared at first??” User @stephy015 wrote “this just scared the sh** out of me,” to which fan @oliv3iramanda agreed, writing, “same, I was about to go to bed Rn but I feel a bit uncomfortable after watching this.” Fan @lisaschmit22 commented, “this is the weirdest post yet.” No, that distinction probably belongs to this disintegrating rosebud soap bubble bath video from July. Oh well, Britney seemed to be having fun and in a happy mood, which is all that matters.