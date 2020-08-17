We were already well aware of the fact that Britney Spears loves to scream and shout (get it?), but her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, further proved that when he scared her on video!

Britney Spears appeared to be in the midst of filming another one of her exciting Instagram videos, when boyfriend Sam Asghari decided to sneak up behind her and scare the crap out of her. At the beginning of a new video he posted on Instagram on Aug. 17, Sam tells his followers, “Alright, so I’ve been getting a lot of questions from you guys [asking], ‘Where’s Britney? Where is this? Where is that? Show us her!’ So I’m going to show it to you. But shhh!”

He then proceeds to sneak out of a room and down the house’s main staircase as the theme song for The Pink Panther plays in the background. He then turns the camera around on her and screams, “What’s up!” She immediately screams and he cracks up laughing. It’s pretty fun to watch and fans got a kick out of it.

“That was too funny u guys are adorable,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “God I love her.” This, of course, comes after Britney scared Sam in her own video on July 28. While Sam was laying outside shirtless, she snuck up on him and pressed her water bottle up to his lips. He had a towel covering his eyes, so he had no idea she was anywhere near him. And after filming the video, Britney shared it with her followers and said, “The key to a happy relationship is to be annoying as hell”.

We love how much fun Britney and Sam have with each other. And this new screaming video totally reminds us of Britney’s stint on the US’s version of The X Factor, which aired on Fox between 2011 and 2013. Britney was a judge during Season 2, and during one memorable audition, thunder struck, the power went out, and Britney screamed. It was a moment we’ll never forget and one you can see in the photo above.