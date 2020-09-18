Britney Spears spent some time ‘seeing the world upside down’ in a new video she posted to Instagram! Check out the pop princess’s impeccable talent and strength doing a handstand in her latest post!

Fans have always known that Britney Spears is so strong, and this just took it to a whole new level. In her latest post to Instagram from September 17, the “Circus” singer, 38, turned her world upside down by doing a handstand and then proceeding to walk across the grass! In the video, Britney wore a red tube top and black short shorts with sneakers as she swung her legs up in the air and used her hands to walk across the ground.

All the work that Britney puts in at the gym totally came through, as she kept walking on her hands for a number of seconds. “Seeing the world upside down is waaaaay better,” she captioned the clip, adding an upside down smiling emoji, world emoji, and a few others! It was so impressive to see Britney harness such physical strength, but it’s a skill on which she’s been hard at work.

In another post from September 6, Britney gave fans a glimpse of her practicing her handstands in the gym. Using the wall for balance, the “Break The Ice” hitmaker brought her legs up in the air while balancing on her hands. But this time she added a more challenging position. Britney bent her knees and folded her legs in an angular position to wholly show just how flexible, physically strong, and focused she is. It was truly so impressive.

As Britney keeps her focus on her health and challenging herself in the gym, she’s also still dealing with her conservatorship. Since 2008, the entertainer’s finances, healthcare, business decisions and more have been under the control of her father Jamie Spears, 68, and others previously appointed to her case. The decision came following Britney’s divorce from Kevin Federline and her 2007 public breakdown that left fans and the singer’s loved ones so worried for her.

Now, the #FreeBritney movement has gained traction, and fans want to see the starlet take control of her life once again. But until the conservatorship is settled once and for all, Britney is staying positive and putting herself first. On July 16, the performer left a hopeful message for her legions of fans on Instagram, writing in the caption, “My secret is simply this … I pray!!!!!”