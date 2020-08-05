Britney Spears Shows Off Sexy New Salsa Dance Moves In Crop Top & Short Shorts 

Britney Spears’ favorite way to blow off steam is to dance her heart out. The singer performed some incredible hip-swerving moves at home, saying she was getting her ‘salsa on.’

Britney Spears loves to dance. And more importantly, she lives for sharing her freestyle routines with her fans. The pop princess shared a new video to her Instagram on Aug. 5, performing a series of sultry hip shaking, hair flinging and her favorite thing — twirls! She wrote in the caption, “Getting my salsa on…it’s been a while folks.” Brit chose the song “Nights in Mexico” by acoustic guitarist Alysha Sheldon to set her in motion. Once again she used her home’s front hallway as her dance floor, with the living room seen in the background.

The 38-year-old singer looked so happy, breaking out in big, genuine smiles as she stared into the camera while moving her body. Her toned figure was on display, as Brit wore one of her many pairs of low-rise short-shorts. This time around she chose a pair fans haven’t seen, as they were turquoise with white and pink patterns on them. Britney paired the shorts with a simple black sports bra-like top, which flaunted her yoga-toned abs.

Britney started out the video wearing her long, blonde locks down. She whipped her hair around in several different moves, reminiscent of her former Las Vegas residency routines. Ultimately, Brit put her tresses up in a high, loose pony. The one thing that didn’t change was the gorgeous, blissful smile on her face.

While Britney did spend some time doing the basic step forward and back with a side step that is the basis of salsa, she mostly did her own thing without worrying about the technical aspects of the dance. However since salsa is mainly done as a couple’s thing, it would be so sexy if Brit recruited her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, to join her while doing the hip grooving and fancy footwork that is salsa.

Britney then changed directions at the end of the video, doing a super sultry dance to Annie Lennox‘s cover of “I Put a Spell on You.” She did playful teasing motions with her shorts’ waistband, while performing flexible bending movements and more hair twirling. The “Toxic” singer definitely put a spell on fans with her amazing dance video.

User @suryelena called Britney a “Salsa Queen,” along with a pink heart emoji, while @brasiliangold commented “QUEEN OF BASIC SALSA STEPS.” Fan @lolomclolo marveled, “Brit’s hips don’t lie,” as @paulinasomething gushed, “You’re so beautiful Britney and your dance moves are always in point.” @buckleloose cheered on, “Yaaaas!! You actually smiled,” as Britney did look so genuinely happy in the video. Britney feeling joyful is so important to her fans, and there’s nothing like dancing to get her in a great mood.