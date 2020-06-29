Britney Spears is once again Instagram’s dancing queen with a sexy new freestyle video. She let her body ‘speak for’ her joyous feelings while in a crop top and low-rise shorts.

When it comes to dancing, Britney Spears always gives it her all. The pop princess loves the high energy body movement, and she shared her latest freestyle self-expression form in a June 29 Instagram video. She’s had dance training for most of her life, so Brit knows about every move there is to show off how she’s feeling. She put her skills to work via two very different songs by Nelly Furtado and Billie Eilish respectively. The singer worked up such a sweat with her passion for dance that her skin was absolutely glistening. Britney’s dancing also reminded fans of her past Vegas residency shows, where she thrilled fans with her electric performances.

Brit wore a black sports bra and super small black and red plaid low-rise shorts with a black tie in the middle for her dancing sesh. Her amazing tight abs and toned legs were on full display with her tiny outfit. The 38-year-old’s skin was already shining with light sweat by the time she decided to perform the freestyle dances that she ultimately shared with fans. Britney captioned the video, “I like to freestyle !!!!! There’s no routine here….I’m just using my body to speak for me how it feels …..!!!!!!! PS this was shot just last night!!!!!!” Hopefully lots of exclamation points are a sign of Britney’s current blissful mood.

The singer went barefoot on the marble-tiled front entry way of her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion for her dances. She’s used the spacious area for both dancing and workouts ever since she accidentally burned down her home gym in late 2019 — though thanks to a recent update, the rebuild is coming along well. This time she rolled up the main rug so that she had the sticky surface of the floor to work with.

The 38-year-old first did a freestyle dance to Nelly’s sensual 2009 hit “Say It Right.” Brit used her hands and arms to welcome in the song’s initial beats, then did a series of hip shakes, hair whips and other moves. She then had the song jump to the chorus, where Brit could be seen waving her arms in the air above her head as she moved with energy across from the camera to her sunken living room and back. She eventually did a series of twirls — something Brit’s Army knows she LOVES to do — all while having a giant smile on her face.

Brit kept that smile going in a second swipe right dance video to Billie Eilish‘s “i love you.” She did a series of graceful moves with her arms, then kept them lower to her body as she spun around in circles to the song’s chorus. This is the second time in a week that the “Work B*tch” singer has showed off her body to one of Billie’s tunes. She modeled her favorite new crop tops in a video set to the 18-year-old music sensation’s “you should see me in a crown,” on June 22. She noted in the caption that it was her “favorite song” off Billie’s Grammy winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Though it appears “i love you” really gets Britney in the dancing spirit.