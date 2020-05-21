Britney Spears may not have a current Vegas residency, but she’s kept her killer dance moves. She turned her living room into a performance stage in an amazing throwback video.

Britney Spears has been dancing since she was a little girl, and all these years later it is still her favorite activity. The pop princess has got the moves that helped make her a music video and live performance dance icon for two decades. On May 21, the 38-year-old shared an Instagram throwback video doing several free-dancing routines in her living room that incorporated her favorite moves. She did numerous twirls, shook her long blonde hair, and used her arms in dramatic motions. Brit seemed to combine parts of routines she’d used in past performances, while taking a break in between dance sets to put her hair up.

Brit wore her favorite workout look that included a bright yellow sports bra and tiny black shorts with the waistband low to her hipline. As a result, Brit’s fab abs were on display as she shimmied, shook and thrilled her fans with her incredible dance moves. The “Toxic” singer might not have a current Vegas residency, but should she decide to return to Sin City, Brit’s dance skills are still at the top of her game.

“One of my favorite things to do is to dance………,” Britney wrote in the caption. “I do this all day long !!!!!!” she added. Since Britney accidentally burned down her home gym in 2019, she needed a bigger activity space and used the vast living room of her Thousand Oaks, CA estate for the video. Brit made some of her moves on the tan marble tile, while also moving back and forth atop a large red and green surface rug. Her sunken living room with several sofas and a high ceiling could be seen in the background.

Britney recently admitted that twirling around is still one of her absolute favorite things to do. It happened when a fan shared a 20th Anniversary compilation video to commemorate the May 16, 2000 release of her second album Oops!…I Did It Again. Brit reposted the vid to her IG and wrote in the caption, “Thank you to whoever made this…..I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it!!!!! 20 years since the Oops! album….the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy….all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks….thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl.” Yep, and her fans still go wild every time she shows off that wild spinning talent of hers!