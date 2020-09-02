Britney Spears showed off multiple yoga poses — all which required handstands — in short shorts that you’ll want to snag for your own workout wardrobe.

Britney Spears, 38, is basically the yoga guru of Instagram — but did you know she was this flexible? On Sept. 1, Britney gave an update on her fitness progress by posting three photos of herself doing handstands on her Instagram Story. In the first photo, Britney did a pose similar to the bow and arrow, while the next picture showed the pop star doing a handstand against a mirror wall!

In the last photo, Britney required no wall at all — she did a full-on handstand on a mat in the middle of a tumble gym. The “Toxic” singer rocked a different workout set in each photo, featuring short shorts in multiple colors: grey, hot pink and black! For years, Britney has been showing off her flexible yoga poses on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that she can completely fight gravity.

Britney has managed to keep up her yoga workouts throughout the pandemic. On July 6, Britney shared a video of herself doing backbends, downward dog poses and upward dog poses — all while wearing a mask — at the beach! She did a similar routine in yet another beach workout video, which the yoga expert shared on Instagram on Aug. 12.

Britney Spears has been practicing her handstands for a long time! She shows off one here in 2017. (Instagram/@britneyspears)

Britney doesn’t solely rely on yoga to stay in shape, though. The princess of pop has been dancing since her “Oops!…I Did It Again” days, and loves sharing clips of her footwork sessions to Instagram and TikTok. After sharing one of these videos on Aug. 24, though, Britney admitted that there’s one thing that has been making it “very hard” to stick to a strict fitness regimen.

“It’s very hard at this time because there’s really nowhere to go and everything is closed ….. but I swear to God food has never tasted so good!!!!,” Britney confessed under a clip of herself shuffling her heart away to “Elastic Heart” by Sia. She added, “I’ve heard people say …. ‘love people who love food’…. well damn, I must be really loved!!!!”