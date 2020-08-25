Britney Spears Sweats It Out While Dancing But Admits ‘Love’ Of Food Makes It Hard To Stay In Shape

Quarantine Britney Spears is a whole MOOD. While dancing intensely to a Sia song, Britney revealed that she’s getting her ‘sweat’ on because she just loves food so much!

Same, Britney Spears. Same. The 38-year-old pop icon shared a video of her dancing fiercely to “Elastic Heart” by Sia to her Instagram on Aug. 24. “I’m very sweaty here, and yes I’m working on my body!!!!” she wrote, before capturing the attitude of anyone who had to force themselves to work out. “It’s very hard at this time because there’s really nowhere to go and everything is closed ….. but I swear to God food has never tasted so good!!!! I’ve heard people say …. “love people who love food”…. well damn, I must be really loved!!!!”

“I love food because it touches my soul,” added Britney, connecting deeply with every foodie, fine diner, and avid Food Instagrammer out there. “Ok, now back to my point !!!! I used to feel ice cold after a work out …. now I’m learning I actually sweat when I work out and I enjoy it !!!! Anyhow …. what things have you guys learned to do in your own time ?!?!? PS I KNOW, I KNOW my hair is a hot mess … but considering how long it can take to get your hair done for a show ….. it’s kinda nice to switch it up a bit and throw in some Rock N Roll vibes!!!!”

During the quarantine, Britney Spears has more-than-less transformed her living room into a makeshift dance studio to perform for all her fans. On Aug. 17, she danced along to Mariah Carey’s “My All,” captioning the IG video with just a trio of rose emojis (while also tagging Mariah.) Four days before that, she shared a speed-up video of her dancing to Beyoncé (and that video came three days after she shared a clip of her grooving along to Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.”) At this point, if there isn’t a “Britney Spears Dances To” Twitter account that pairs her moves up to a random assortment of songs, then the Internet has truly failed us.

Though, the Internet might have been successful in bringing Britney and Finneas together. The 22-year-old brother of Billie Eilish raved over Britney after she danced along to Billie’s “i love you,” saying how much he also “loved” Britney. “I would really like to have coffee with you and just hear about your life and how you’re doing.”

Britney is doing fine, but she was handed a legal defeat on Aug. 21 when a judge extended her conservatorship, as is, for six more months. Britney had said in court documents that she “strongly opposed” having her father, Jamie Spears, as the sole overseer of her financial affairs and health arrangements. “We are not at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her states wishes,” Britney’s lawyer said in the documents. She’d strongly preferred to have “a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.” Following this decision, #FreeBritney supports voiced their outrage. Paris Hilton, 38, said in an interview that “it breaks [her] heart that people have so much control over” Britney and that the “Toxic” singer has been “treated like a child” for over 12 years.